Latest: Inter want Zappacosta, and two Chelsea targets at RB
02 July at 13:25Inter are chasing two full-backs who are liked by Chelsea, as well as an Italian player at Stamford Bridge, Davide Zappacosta.
The Nerazzurri have already signed an interesting group of players, including Stefan De Vrij, Lautaro Martinez, Radja Nainggolan and Kwadwo Asamoah, and are now set to compete for Davide Zappacosta.
They were unwilling to fork out €35 million for Joao Cancelo, resulting in the Valencia loanee ending up at Juventus.
The idea, however, is that the Nerazzurri want to avoid another Dalbert case - overspending on a full-back who isn’t that impactful.
This explains why Inter are chasing Alessandro Florenzi - who is also wanted by Chelsea and whose contract with Roma expires next summer.
Other names include the likes of Sime Vrsaljko (who is also a Chelsea target, and is liked by Manchester United). The Croatian has long been a major temptation for Serie A sides, who saw him leave Sassuolo two years ago as one of the best full-backs in the league, but who has floundered at Atletico Madrid.
Otherwise, Inter’s objective is Davide Zappacosta, who is struggling to impose himself at Chelsea.
