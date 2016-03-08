It looks like Juventus have given up on their quest to

Rivals Inter have done very well by nabbing former defensive partner Joao Miranda three seasons ago, but it appears that the Uruguayan’s not for turning.

We reported in the summer that Juventus had already tried to nab the Manchester United target, only for the defender to say no to both teams.

It now emerges that Juventus have broken off all contact with him, with transfer experts Marotta and Paratici looking elsewhere than the 32-year-old.

Our exclusive summer report mentioned that Godin really wanted to continue with the Colchoneros, and finally win a Champions League final at the third time of trying.

He had also rejected the Red Devils on transfer deadline, and has since signed a new two-year extension.

The Uruguayan was a star player at the World Cup, and has long been a part of the furniture both in Madrid (joining in 2010) and the Albiceleste, playing 123 games since 2005.