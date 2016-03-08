Latest news on Bonucci amid Man U, Chelsea and Psg links
13 July at 11:30AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci could be on his way out of the club in the summer. According to several reports in Italy the former Juventus star is considering a possible exit from the San Siro and AC Milan would be open to sell him for a fair offer.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Psg are being linked with signing the Italian defender who joined AC Milan for € 42 million last summer.
Psg are the most interested club in signing Bonucci at the moment and Gigi Buffon is reported to have already made contact with his former team-mate to persuade him to move under the Tour Eiffel.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, AC Milan won’t put Bonucci in the market unless he demands to leave the club. AC Milan need to register a capital gain and would be open to sell Bonucci for a fair offer. If the player asks to leave AC Milan won’t block his exit.
