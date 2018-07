AC Milan defendercould be on his way out of the club in the summer. According to several reports in Italy the former Juventus star is considering a possible exit from the San Siro and AC Milan would be open to sell him for a fair offer.Chelsea, Manchester United and Psg are being linked with signing the Italian defender who joined AC Milan for € 42 million last summer.Psg are the most interested club in signing Bonucci at the moment and Gigi Buffon is reported to have already made contact with his former team-mate to persuade him to move under the Tour Eiffel. Sport, dello La Gazzetta ​According to however, AC Milan won’t put Bonucci in the market unless he demands to leave the club. AC Milan need to register a capital gain and would be open to sell Bonucci for a fair offer. If the player asks to leave AC Milan won’t block his exit.