It appears that Liverpool’s sensational swoop for Marco Asensio won’t be happening.

The Anfield side was linked to a massive €180 million splurge for the 22-year-old star.

Asensio has shown tremendous improvement at Real Madrid this season, playing a massive 54 games in all competitions with the Merengues.

There was talk that he wanted more playing time with the Spanish team, having played little in Real’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final, and only started 19 Liga games.

AS write (via Goal) that the winger/attacking midfielder wants to remain with the club which launched his career.

The idea was that Liverpool had been following him for a long time, and were very interested in signing him to join their impressive forward line. This sounded, if anything, like a Plan B in case Mohamed Salah went the other way.

A lot may depend on whether Gareth Bale leaves, too, as the Welshman is rumoured to want a move back to England.