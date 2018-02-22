Real Madrid are ready to make an offer for Alisson, according to RMC.

The Liverpool target has shined in goal for Roma this season, and is also Brazil’s Number 1 heading into the upcoming World Cup.

According to the French outlet, the Merengues have watched Alisson numerous times this season, and are ready to make an offer for him.

The Brazilian has a deal until 2021 however, and Liverpool’s approaches don’t seem to have yielded much of an effect. He is valued at approximately €70 million, and it appears that a number of meetings have taken place involving Real Madrid the 25-year-old’s entourage.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is known not to be a fan of incumbent Keylor Navas, and has already been linked with David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois.

Sky Italia recently confirmed that Roma are trying to beat their opponents to the punch by

doubling the player’s wages, offering Alisson a € 3 million-a-year deal until 2023.