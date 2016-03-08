Giovanni Simeone is set to start this weekend’s friendly with

The Fiorentina striker netted 26 goals over the last two Serie A seasons, and started the current campaign with another goal.

Interim Coach Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that he is employing El Cholito ahead of Mauro Icardi, who can’t seem to get a game for love nor money with the Albiceleste at the moment.

“Simeone is dynamic, he runs into spaces. I want him to play as he does with Fiorentina,” Scaloni said in the pre-game press conference.

“Icardi has worked very hard and I appreciate him a lot, let’s see if I can use him against Colombia [Argentina’s second friendly].”

This is further bad news for Icardi, who got to start two World Cup qualifiers this year, seemingly turning the corner.

For Simeone, on the other hand, it would be a debut, and a well-deserved one.