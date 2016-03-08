Latest: Tottenham linked with €150m Barça star
20 June at 20:05Jordi Alba is being targeted by Tottenham, according to a number of reports from England.
The Spain star would be a perfect replacement in case Danny Rose were to move back up North and join Manchester United.
Tottenham have specialised in replacing expensive departures of late, losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City for around €60 million last summer.
Alba’s transfer is rated at a likelihood of 3.2 out of 5 by Football Whispers, Sport write.
Yet there is a lot to say against the move: the Spaniard recently signed a new deal until 2020 with the Catalans, one that comes with a €150m release clause tacked on.
The Camp Nou side is believed to want to keep its man anyway, Alba recently saying that he was very happy of his special rapport with Lionel Messi.
Will the Spaniard end up joining Tottenham? At age 29, Alba seems way too old for Spurs, who have tended to invest in younger players and bring them up to speed quickly.
