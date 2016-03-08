Inter are extremely interested in signing Atletico Madrid and Croatia full-back Sime Vrsaljko.The former Sassuolo man has a € 25 million price-tag and the La Liga giants seem not open to sell him on loan with option to buy which is Inter’s favourite formula to sign the player.The nerazzurri are open to make a huge loan offer adding an option to buy the player on a permanent deal at the end of the next season.Atletico Madrid, however, seem to be not open to accept Inter’s request and want to sell the player on a permanent deal.​Vrsaljko has already given his green light to move to the Meazza.