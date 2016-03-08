Laurent Blanc in pole position for Chelsea bench as details of Sarri fallout emerge
03 June at 15:20Laurent Blanc has now surpassed Maurizio Sarri as the top candidate for the Chelsea bench. The French entourage is meeting with the Blues management right now. The Former Paris Saint-Germain coach is now on pole to lead Hazard and teammates next season and, as reported by Sky Sports UK, is very close to signing with the London club. Nothing left on the table for Maurizio Sarri: hopes, now, are very few.
A problem of costs - The problem for the former coach of Napoili has always been that of the buyout clause: to send Conte on his way costs 11.5 million euros to Chelsea, to take Sarri, who had reached the agreement with the Blues (triennial of 6 millions), it would cost 8.
Blanc, on the other hand, is a no-cost trainer as he is currently unemployyed and this made the difference for Abramovich and Marina. The meeting is in progress, Blanc is on pole to sit comfortably on the Stamford Bridge bench.
