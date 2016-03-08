Lautaro admits Argentina felt the pressure against Qatar

Following their 2 – 0 win against Qatar, Argentina will face Venezuela in the quarter-final of the Copa America.



After his side's victory, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez was interviewed by DAZN and discussed his side's performance.



"We entered the field to play like this, this was our idea.



“We do it in all the games, but in the first few days we didn't succeed to be very dangerous in front of the door, today we were very aggressive today with lots of people in attack and for this reason we managed to score so early and then keep the advantage and try to score the second one that arrived a few minutes from the end, but we remained calm.



“The pressure was there, we had to win it at all costs to pass and we are happy now that we have succeeded."



Argentina’s take on Venezuela in the quarterfinal this Friday.

