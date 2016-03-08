Lautaro admits he 'started as a defender' and reveals what Milito told him after retiring
09 June at 14:00Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez spoke in a long interview to ESPN about his career, his idols and the upcoming Copa America with Argentina.
"My father was a defender, a or leader, I accompanied him to matches. I started as a central defender because I was fast. At the age of 15, the coaches starting to move me forward. When I moved to Racing I became a striker for good. In Bahia, I also played basketball but at some point, I had to choose because my body didn't allow me to do both," he said.
"My idol? I like some players but I have no idols. I liked Falcao at River Plate for his movements. I see myself similar to him in some aspects but he is not so involved in the build-up like me at Inter or as I did in Racing.
"My father? He was a professional, he was always there for me when I asked him for advice. He always explained everything to me with humility. He told us that without respect and sacrifice we could never play football. After the games, we always asked him for advice.
"Racing? I arrived at 16 and it was difficult at first. We slept four in one room and it was nice but also difficult. Everything changed from a tournament in Mar de Plata that I played with the club. Brian Mansilla, a striker, was injured. I entered and scored. That tournament allowed me to change my career.
"I had many friends at Racing, including Mansilla, who occasionally found me crying in my room and then gave me advice. He is one of the people who helped me the most. I kept in touch with many of them. Milito? When he retired, he told me: 'go, now it's your moment'. I was a shy person but I learned from the movements and the advice of the older players.
"Racing? I was not a Racing fan but I was very fond of that club, they made me feel like I was born there. I loved the club and I miss people's love. Today, however, I am very happy with my present.
"Copa America? I'm fine and I'm training in the best way possible. For me it is fundamental to play the Copa America, it's a beautiful thing to have the opportunity to show off and continue to demonstrate my value," Lautaro concluded.
