Lautaro-Barcelona, Abidal: 'We know him, he is a complete player'

Lautaro Martinez has captured the spotlight of Serie A and the hearts of all Inter fans since joining the Nerazzurri at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Brought in for roughly 25 mill euro, 'El Toro' has played 16 times this season, scoring 8 goals in the process including 3 in the Champions League.



His rise to the top has drawn attention from some of Europe's top clubs, most notably Barcelona and Manchester United, with the former a keen admirer of Martinez and his roots.



Barcelona director Eric Abidal cared to comment and 'wink' to Spanish media outlet 'Mundo Deportivo' on the former Racing player today:



"He's a complete player, he's making it to a very high level. He is a player we know, there are other players who have a lot of quality ".



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera