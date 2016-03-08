Lautaro-Barcelona, Abidal: 'We know him, he is a complete player'

17 November at 11:00

Lautaro Martinez has captured the spotlight of Serie A and the hearts of all Inter fans since joining the Nerazzurri at the start of the 2018/19 season. 

Brought in for roughly 25 mill euro, 'El Toro' has played 16 times this season, scoring 8 goals in the process including 3 in the Champions League. 

His rise to the top has drawn attention from some of Europe's top clubs, most notably Barcelona and Manchester United, with the former a keen admirer of Martinez and his roots. 

Barcelona director Eric Abidal cared to comment and 'wink' to Spanish media outlet 'Mundo Deportivo' on the former Racing player today: 

"He's a complete player, he's making it to a very high level. He is a player we know, there are other players who have a lot of quality ". 

For more news visit our homepage 


Anthony Privetera

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.