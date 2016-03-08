Lautaro explains what Inter must do to beat Barcelona

The partnership up front, formed by Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, was simply deadly. The two were in great form this evening and it really showed on the pitch. The Argentine scored two goals, while the Belgian scored one and assisted an additional two.

In the post-match interview with Sky Italia ( via FCInterNews.it ), Lautaro praised his partner in crime, stating that they work hard every day to be on the same wavelength. Today, they definitely were.

"I always want to work for Inter. We are happy, the important thing is to work for the team. Lukaku is a great person, we work every day to find the right agreement.

"Barcelona? We have to start from the 45 minutes of the first leg at the Camp Nou. We have grown and we can play with it," he stated.

Thanks to the win, there is now hope of qualification for the knockout phase, which could be important for their business in the January transfer window.

In desperate need of a win in the Champions League group stage, Inter managed to do the job away at Slavia Prague. However, it certainly wasn't easy for Conte's men, who remained on level pegging until very late in the encounter.