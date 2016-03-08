Lautaro: ‘Falcao my idol, special relationship with Icardi’

06 November at 14:50
Inter star Lautaro Martinez has released an interview with the club’s match program: “San Siro is unique, you feel the respect and the participation that you don’t find anywhere else. You want to honor the shirt when you play there.”

ICARDI – “We have a special relationship. We love the same music: cumbia and reggaeton. We listen to songs on our way to the stadium, to motivate us before games.”

CAREER – “I began my career as a defender, then things have changed. When I scored my first goal at AC Milan I thought of my family and all the sacrifices they did.”

FALCAO – “My idol is Falcao but if I wasn’t a footballer I’d probably be a basketball player, just like my brother.”
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.