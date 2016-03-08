Lautaro: ‘Falcao my idol, special relationship with Icardi’

Inter star Lautaro Martinez has released an interview with the club’s match program: “San Siro is unique, you feel the respect and the participation that you don’t find anywhere else. You want to honor the shirt when you play there.”



ICARDI – “We have a special relationship. We love the same music: cumbia and reggaeton. We listen to songs on our way to the stadium, to motivate us before games.”



CAREER – “I began my career as a defender, then things have changed. When I scored my first goal at AC Milan I thought of my family and all the sacrifices they did.”



FALCAO – “My idol is Falcao but if I wasn’t a footballer I’d probably be a basketball player, just like my brother.”

