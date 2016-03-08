Lautaro happy that 'everything was resolved' after Icardi returned to Inter

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez was called up by Argentina for this summers Copa America and, at TyC Sports, he spoke about his goals with the Albiceleste and the season in the Nerazzurri.

"We have reached the goal of returning to the Champions League was what we wanted. It was a difficult goal to the end".

ON ICARDI - "It was a complicated situation for everyone, including teammates and the club. I was happy that everything was resolved and Mauro came back with us, his presence is felt".

ON ARGENTINA - "The technical commissioner Scaloni will decide who to bet on, I will always give the maximum to make me ready".

 

