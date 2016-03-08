Lautaro: ‘I hope to play with Icardi’
16 October at 18:05Inter striker Lautaro Martinez spoke to Tyc Sports ahead of Argentina’s friendly match against Brazil: “We are creating a great group here”, the Argentinean said.
“I’m here to score goals and it’s always important for a striker to score as much goals as possible. However, I also need to help the team. I am on very good terms with Icardi, we are training well and I hope we will play together against Brazil but it’s up to Scaloni.”
Martinez's father spoke to Argentinean media yesterday claiming that he expected Inter boss Luciano Spalletti to play his son together with Mauro Icardi more consistently.
