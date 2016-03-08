Inter striker Lautaro Martinez spoke to Tyc Sports ahead of Argentina’s friendly match against Brazil: “We are creating a great group here”, the Argentinean said.“I’m here to score goals and it’s always important for a striker to score as much goals as possible. However, I also need to help the team. I am on very good terms with Icardi, we are training well and I hope we will play together against Brazil but it’s up to Scaloni.”