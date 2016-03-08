Lautaro: 'Icardi has helped me a lot'



Lautaro Martinez is ready to return to the field, having recovered from the muscular problem he had during international duty with Argentina. The Inter striker spoke with La Oral Deportiva, in which he talks about his first months in the Nerazzurri and his relationship with Mauro Icardi.



"The first six months in Italy were adaptive: I changed country, team and championship and I didn't play as much as in Racing, but I always trained to be ready when it was my turn. Now I'm recovering from the injury, I hope to play and help the team ".



"Since I arrived at Inter Mauro has called me and helped me in a lot of things, it is a positive aspect to form a new group. At Inter we have changed the system, the one we used most is with a midfielder behind the striker, he and I played together and I felt good. The choice of the number 10? The number on his shoulders is to identify you, I know what it means to be Inter 10. "





"I do everything with Inter to be called up with Argentina, it is always a great joy to be called. When I wear the Albiceleste shirt I feel something special, I want to be on the next list and in all those that there will be in the future.”



