Lautaro: 'Lukaku and I are getting to know each other'

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez believes that him and Romelu Lukaku are getting to know each other and their co-ordination is improving.



Martinez was on the scoresheet twice in Inter's thrilling 4-3 win over Sassuolo. One goal came from open play while the second came from the spot. The same goes for Lukaku, who too scored a brace- his first since joining Inter.



After the game, Lautaro told Sky: ​"We are working to play well together, we are also playing a different football than last year and we always work. We are getting to know each other day after day and this is good for Inter's sake.



"The goal arrived immediately helps to find tranquility but we can no longer afford to make us recover all these goals, we must also work on this aspect ".