Lautaro Martinez hits out at former Inter coach Spalletti
24 October at 15:00Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has spoken to Inter TV after the Nerazzurri's 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund yesterday evening. The Argentine praised the team's performance and also took time to thank Antonio Conte for giving him minutes, hitting out at former head coach Luciano Spalletti in the process.
'I always try to work, to become great together with Inter. I look to follow the instructions of the coach and to improve the chemistry of the game with my teammates.
'Every day I work to improve. Clearly we are doing a great job on the physical level, with the technical staff. I am happy to play many minutes, unlike last year: when you enter at the end of every game, you have little time to show your qualities. I thank the coach.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments