Lautaro Martinez: 'I'm not succeeding as much as I want at Inter'
08 June at 15:40Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez believes that he is not succeeding as much as he wants at the nerazzurri.
Martinez joined Inter last summer from Argentine club Racing and has played very well as an effective second-choice to Mauro Icardi. The 21-year-old scored six times in the Serie A, assisting twice in 27 appearances.
In a recent interview that the striker gave after Argentina's 5-1 win over, he has said something that will interest many.
He said: "I'm really happy, it was very important for us to have the chance to play, even if it was a friendly. It is good to greet our people with a victory, now we will prepare for the Copa America.
"The goals for me are important, because a striker lives to score, and unfortunately I'm not succeeding at Inter as I would like . But now I'm with Seleccion and I try to do my best, luckily I managed to make a brace today. The important thing was to put minutes in the legs for the next engagements. It's nice to play and win in Argentina, in front of our people, to feel the warmth and affection of the public."
Go to comments