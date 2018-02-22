Lautaro Martinez: ‘I will join Inter thanks to UCL qualification’
28 May at 14:30New Inter striker Lautaro Martinez commented his move to the San Siro: ‘Inter have qualified for the Champions League, I’ll join the club in the summer. The two clubs talked about it and the Champions League qualification has allowed me to join the team straight away without returning to Racing.”
“My arrival in Milan was amazing. People call me by name and it’s something really nice. I want to well.”
Today, Stefan de Vrij has also confirmed his move to Inter.
