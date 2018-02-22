Lautaro Martínez, Inter deal 99% close - Agent
15 May at 17:50Racing Club striker Lautaro Martínez’s agent Carlos El Beto Yaqué has provided an updated on his client’s potential move to Inter.
The Argentinan club’s president has confirmed the player will move to the San Siro after his agent confirmed the deal is 99% completed. His agent has now confirmed Martínez will undergo his Inter medical in July.
"99% The deal is more than safe, I do not say 100% just for that call we are waiting for and that will take us to Italy to define everything,” Martínez’s agent told FcInterNews.
"The 10 would be fine, it would be perfect. They dressed him to Racing without problems. It is a guy with a lot of personality and would not weigh this responsibility. It would be a good number, even if this choice it does not yet depend on us.
"I repeat: we are awaiting this phone call, we hope to arrive soon to finish everything and move to 100%, but we can only thank Inter. They have treated us very well.”
