Lautaro Martinez: 'It is up to Icardi to solve his problems'
01 March at 23:45Inter lost 1-2 tonight against Cagliari and gave the opportunity to AC Milan to overtake them tomorrow in case of a win against Sassuolo at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri's only goalscorer Lautaro Martinez spoke to Sky Sport after the defeat.
"We did not win today but I think we did very well in the second half. Cragno did very well. We created many chances but did not manage to score and lost," he said.
"We lost points and we have to give more. We have to look ahead and not make mistakes. We think match by match. The Europa League is a great goal for us, so we are now thinking about Eintracht and to play a great match, then we will think about Spal, another complicated match. We have to show character and win.
"Icardi? For us, Mauro is very important but we cannot do anything and it's up to him to solve his problems. We cannot help him and have to wait and win. If I prefer to play as a striker or second striker? I would also play in the defence, I am available for any role. But it is clear that playing in the centre of the attack suits me most," Lautaro concluded.
Go to comments