Lautaro Martinez: My Idol? I've always admired Falcao

Before leaving the Argentina squad due to injury and returning to Italy, Inter attacker Lautaro Martinez spoke to Clarin : " It's still hard to accept the fact of having to leave, because I was very happy to be able to play these matches with the national team , it's a great challenge for everyone, with the new technical staff who came to help out our new group. It was important for me, but the doctors and the technical staff decided I would not play because of my left calf injury, I was not one hundred percent fit and did not want to risk anything, now I am back and I will try to recover in the best possible way."





Martinez was asked about his idol and he immediately said: "I've always said that I admire Falcao since I was a kid, I identify with him the way he plays and his characteristics."

