Lautaro Martinez provides injury update, reveals Inter doctors' message

Lautaro Martinez has now joined Mauro Icardi to be the second Argentinian player at Inter Milan to be injured and the forward said the Nerazzurri doctors wanted him to come back to Italy on the same day he picked up an injury during the international break.



Speaking to the microphones of TNT Sport, Lautaro Martinez said, “I will try to do my best with Inter in order to be called in the next matches." Inter doctors wanted me to go back to Italy the same day as the exams but I decided, obviously with the approval of the Argentine staff, to stay with the group , which is a new group, and I will stay here until Saturday, also because I have to take new exams on Monday.”



On injury: “I had a pain for several weeks, an overload, and I just treated the problem, I felt a bit 'of pain on the day of Inter-Bologna, for this reason I did not come on the field. I took the exams and this was the decision I had a few calf pains for a few weeks and so I have to skip these games, we decided not to risk to make matters worse, there are a lot of important matches in front.”

