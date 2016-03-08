Lautaro Martinez reveals what Conte brings to Inter

After winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw against La Liga side Valencia yesterday, Inter Milan are nearly ready for the new season to begin. Speaking after the game to Inter TV, Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez gave some comments, including on what new head coach Antonio Conte brings to the Nerazzurri.



"​The first half was a bit complicated for us, then in the second half we had better control of the ball and we improved. In the end we won on penalties and winning is always important even if it will be above all a good start to the championship. Preparing well for Inter-Lecce, which we will play at home in front of our audience, is all that matters.



"​Before going back to training I had already talked to Conte: he is a very good coach, in his tactics the strikers must stay close and create many chances. The next few weeks will be fundamental to better learn his mechanisms. We are working hard, this team is willing to give everything: we know that we can do better, but we have an important team and we will be ready for the start of the championship."