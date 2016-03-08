Lautaro Martinez reveals what Milito told him about Inter
04 July at 16:55New Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has talked to the club’s official tv channel: “I am ready to play because it was one of my biggest desires. I am looking forward to playing with Inter.”
“I am here to learn from my team-mates and my manager. It’s a new kind of football for me and I will have to settle in quickly. Serie A can really improve my skills. Milito? I was one of his team-mates at Racing and he has talked to me about the club so many times. He told me what it means to play for Inter. It’s a honour for me to wear this jersey. I want to follow the example of Milito and Zanetti, they left their mark here.”
