New Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has talked to the club’s official tv channel: “I am ready to play because it was one of my biggest desires. I am looking forward to playing with Inter.”“I am here to learn from my team-mates and my manager. It’s a new kind of football for me and I will have to settle in quickly. Serie A can really improve my skills.I want to follow the example of Milito and Zanetti, they left their mark here.”