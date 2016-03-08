Lautaro outshines Messi, Ronaldo goalless, Piatek scores: Serie A stars on international duty

With the international break ongoing, Serie A is currently resting, however, the players of respective clubs are not and are in action on the international stage. In the past couple of days, stars from the Italian top flight were in action for their national teams and some of them made themselves heard.



On Thursday, Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic featured in Croatia' 2-1 win over Azerbaijan, while Marcelo Brozovic spent 90 minutes on the bench. Milan Skriniar played the entire match for Slovakia in their 2-0 win over Hungary. Matias Vecino played 90 minutes in Uruguay's 3-0 win in a friendly against Uzbekistan.



AC Milan's Piatek came on the pitch in Poland's match away against Austria and ended up scoring the winning goal 7 minutes later. Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik played the first half of the same game. Meanwhile, Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria featured in Italy U21's 0-0 draw against Austria.



Yesterday, Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scored Turkey's second goal in their 2-0 away victory against Albania, while Roma's Patrik Schick did not manage to help the Czech Republic in their 0-5 debacle against England.



Juventus star Blaise Matuidi played 73 minutes for world champions France in their match against Moldavia, registering an assist, while his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the national team but was unable to score against Ukraine in a goalless draw.



The last Serie A representative of the day was Lautaro Martinez, who started alongside Lionel Messi in Argentina's friendly match against Venezuela and even outshined the Barcelona star with the only goal of his team in a shock 1-3 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.