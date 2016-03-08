Lautaro's agent: 'Renewal without clause? If Inter wants to take it out'



Lautaro Martinez's agent, Beto Yaque, spoke to FcInterNews about the future of the Argentine striker, certifying both his return to the field after the injury and his love for Inter.



"It's better. He told me he had recovered. He trained with the group. Everything suggests that he is ready to play the next championship game. Lautaro only thinks about playing, he has a low profile. He's fine, he's happy. The goal against Milan was very important for him and for the team. He feels loved by everyone. From comrades to fans, passing through each member of the club. You notice more every day. And clearly, if he is happy, I am too. "



"Renewal without termination clause? We are calm. Lautaro is a very young boy, an elite player. If Inter called us for this need, given that they always behaved well with us, we are for collaboration"



"Paired with Icardi? I don't want to get into a specific situation, also because we are talking about personal circumstances that do not belong to me. For this, I tell you that I am only interested in seeing Lautaro play"



"I have always trusted him. I know him very well. He just needed continuity. Today he is a reality, he deserves it. He gives everything for the club and for his companions. Now he is the owner. He wants to continue on this path demonstrating its value, to show what it is made of, continuing to grow ".

