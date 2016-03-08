Lautaro's agents to meet Barcelona representatives after Inter match?

08 December at 16:00
The agents of Lautaro Martinez, who is having a phenomenal season at Inter, are currently in Milano. After watching the match against Roma, they will also enjoy Inter-Barcelona from the stands at the San Siro.

However, they have not arrived only to watch their gem play but a meeting with Inter is also planned to discuss the future. The Nerazzurri are betting on the player but are not in a hurry and will start serious negotiations at the end of the year for a possible contract renewal.

However, as reported by Italian paper Tuttosport, a meeting with the Barcelona management cannot be excluded, as the Blaugrana have been tracking the Argentinian talent for some time now.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.