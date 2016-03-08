Lautaro's agents to meet Barcelona representatives after Inter match?

The agents of Lautaro Martinez, who is having a phenomenal season at Inter, are currently in Milano. After watching the match against Roma, they will also enjoy Inter-Barcelona from the stands at the San Siro.



However, they have not arrived only to watch their gem play but a meeting with Inter is also planned to discuss the future. The Nerazzurri are betting on the player but are not in a hurry and will start serious negotiations at the end of the year for a possible contract renewal.



However, as reported by Italian paper Tuttosport, a meeting with the Barcelona management cannot be excluded, as the Blaugrana have been tracking the Argentinian talent for some time now.