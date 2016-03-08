Laxalt agent admits he is open to Milan exit
16 August at 13:00The agent of AC Milan winger Diego Laxalt, Ariel Krasouski, has given an interview to milannews.it about his client's future, revealing that his days in Rossoneri colours are likely numbered:
"For now no news, but Tuesday afternoon we are planning a meeting at Casa Milan to talk with the Rossoneri leadership. Italy or abroad? No preference, the important thing is that it is a great club."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments