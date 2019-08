Laxalt agent admits he is open to Milan exit

The agent of AC Milan winger Diego Laxalt, Ariel Krasouski, has given an interview to milannews.it about his client's future, revealing that his days in Rossoneri colours are likely numbered:"​For now no news, but Tuesday afternoon we are planning a meeting at Casa Milan to talk with the Rossoneri leadership. Italy or abroad? No preference, the important thing is that it is a great club."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.