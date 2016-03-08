Laxalt agent flying to Italy to accelerate Milan defender's departure
04 August at 12:15Diego Laxalt's time at AC Milan appears to have come to an end. After signing for the club from Genoa last season, after making somewhat of a name for himself with Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia, Laxalt has had a quiet season for the Rossoneri; still playing second fiddle to Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez.
Now, Laxalt's agent is set to arrive in Italy tomorrow to try and accelerate the Uruguayan's departure, with Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg currently tipped as the likely destination for the wing-back.
