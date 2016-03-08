Laxalt and Castillejo undergoing AC Milan medical
16 August at 11:45Would-be AC Milan summer signings Diego Laxalt and Samu Castillejo are currently undergoing their rossoneri medicals, ahead of completing a switch to the San Siro.
Both of the players arrived for the medical early this morning at the La Madonnina and are currently undergoing their medicals.
After the medicals are done, the players will sign their rossoneri contracts and they will announced as AC Milan players.
