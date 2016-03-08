Laxalt meets agent ahead of Atalanta switch

Laxalt sorriso Milan
22 August at 16:35
AC Milan full-back Diego Laxalt has met with his agent before finalising a move to Champions League debutants Atalanta.

The Uruguayan's agent Ariel Krasouski was in conversation with Atalanta earlier today in an attempt to know how much La Dea were offering in the possible deal.

While the agent was expected to meet Milan to tell them what Atalanta were offering for the left-back, he has now met with Laxalt himself to tell him about the project at Atalanta and what the offer will be like. 

The meeting with the rossoneri management is scheduled for the next few hours.
 

