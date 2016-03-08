Laxalt seeks help from Milan to complete Atalanta move
23 August at 19:55Milan defender Diego Laxalt is seeking help from the rossoneri to complete a move to Atalanta this summer.
The negotiation between Diego Laxalt and Atalanta goes on. Yesterday's first Zingonia summit was defined as positive but did not lead to white smoke, the agreement on engagement is still missing. Gasperini awaits a reinforcement for the left-hand lane and would be delighted to be able to re-embrace a player who has already made the most of his shared experience at Genoa.
Between the two clubs the agreement already exists: a 1 million euro interest-bearing loan with the right of redemption, which can become an obligation to reach a decisive condition, set at 12 million . To the player and Atalanta he guaranteed that in the first year he would receive the same salary he has for Milan, or 1.7 net.The problem arises if the ransom is exercised: the proposal is for another 4 years at 1.3 per season.
According to the information collected by calciomercato.com, the player would like Milan to guarantee at least a part of those 1.6 million that is missing in the offer of the Percassi family. The contacts with the Rossoneri leadership go ahead, the will is to find a compromise that can lead to the closing of the negotiation, Atalanta permitting.
