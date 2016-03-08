Lazaro agent: 'Inter can challenge Juve for Scudetto'
06 October at 09:45The agent of Inter Milan midfielder Valentino Lazaro, Max Hagmyr, has spoken to FCInterNews about his client's time at Inter and the dreams of the Nerazzurri to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title:
'Physically he is fine, I think he is ready. But he must work hard to have his chance and be able to show his skills. Inter-Juve? I think the Nerazzurri will challenge the Bianconeri to the end to win the title. And I am sure that Valentino can decisively help his team to reach the final goal.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments