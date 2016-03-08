Lazaro expresses Inter excitement and reveals Conte's training methods
09 July at 15:00Inter Milan's new signing Valentino Lazaro spoke to Inter TV after this morning's training session and reflected on his first couple of days for the Nerazzurri.
"It's going well. I feel a bit tired but it's normal because we are working hard. I am very happy to be here and to have started. All the teammates are fantastic and there is a great atmosphere. We all want to work hard and everything is going great. Everyone welcome me very well and they are giving me a great hand," he said.
"I'm already learning Italian and they are helping me with the language. Meanwhile, Perisic is acting as my translator. Everyone welcomed me in a big way.
"Conte's training methods? He likes to worth to the fullest. It is only the second day but we have all noticed his working method and even feel it in our legs. But it is normal. We all work to the maximum, we have important goals and we want to do well.
"My first match? It will be special to wear the Inter shirt for the first time. I can't wait to enter the field," Lazaro concluded.
Go to comments