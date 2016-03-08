Lazaro reveals what Conte told him before Inter move and praises Nerazzurri
02 July at 15:00Inter Milan's new arrival Valentino Lazaro was interviewed by Inter TV and shared his first thoughts after his arrival at the club.
"The first impressions are fantastic. I am very happy to be here. I hope to do well and to have a bright future at this club. I did not know there was all this waiting for me, then I saw all the comments and messages. I am very happy with all this and the affection I received," he said.
"I want to do my best to repay the trust I was given. I will do my best on the field. I can't wait to start and play.
"Conte? I talked to him recently, about ten days ago. He told me exactly what he wants and expects from me. It was one of the reasons why I chose to come here. I think I can learn so much from him and, as I said, I will do everything to repay the trust already shown in me.
"I know Serie A is a difficult championship but I'm happy to start this adventure and to have arrived in a great club like this. I've always followed Serie A since my childhood, so I'm very excited. I'm also happy to test myself, learn new things and grow as a footballer. I can't wait to get started," Lazaro concluded.
