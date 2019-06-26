Lazaro to Inter is a done deal: the details

lazaro, hertha berlino, gol, leverkusen, 2017/18
26 June at 19:20
Valentino Lazaro can be considered a new Inter player, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Nerazzurri and Inter have reached an agreement in the region of € 22 million plus add ons.

The talented winger will sign a contract until 2024. The two clubs are discussing the last details of the deal with the player who will soon have his medical tests.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.