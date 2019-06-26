Lazaro to Inter is a done deal: the details
The talented winger will sign a contract until 2024. The two clubs are discussing the last details of the deal with the player who will soon have his medical tests.
L’Inter chiude il colpo Valentino Lazaro: l’esterno austriaco è in arrivo per 22 milioni più bonus all’Herta, contratto già pronto. Trattativa rivelata il 6 giugno e che sta per arrivare alle firme, presto saranno organizzate le visite mediche @skysport #inter #lazaro #fcinter #valentinolazaro Valentino Lazaro to Inter, here we go! Agreement reached for €22M + add ons to Herta Berlin, he’ll sign soon his contract until June 2024. Last details and then he’ll have medicals soon. #transfers #inter #herta #bundesliga #berlin
