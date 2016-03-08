Lazaro vows to Conte: 'I will prove that I can't be out of the team'

Inter summer signing Valentino Lazaro has revealed he will prove to Antonio Conte that he will not be out of the first-team.



Lazaro is yet to start a single game for the nerazzurri yet but has made substitute appearances- particularly in the Champions League against Slavia Prague for Inter.



The Austrian was talking to La Ola 1 recently and opened up about his intention in the first team.



He said: ​"All the players would always like to play every second of every game and obviously I also have ambitions. It's about demonstrating to the coach that I can play so well that I can't leave out."