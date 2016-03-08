Lazio 2-1 Rennes: Star duo to the rescue for Inzaghi

In the 75th minute, the Serbian midfielder was involved once again as he managed to pick out Immobile in the box. The Italian striker made no mistakes with the header, scoring the winner for his side. A very important win for Inzaghi's men, who lost the first game against Cluj.

Lazio managed to get back from behind in the second round of the Europa League group stage, eventually winning by two goals to one. After a slow first half, Rennes took the lead after just ten minutes in the second period. However, Milinkovic-Savic was quick to kickstart the comeback with a nice left-footed finish in the box, giving the goalkeeper no chance.