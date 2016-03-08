Lazio 3-0 Roma: Italian papers praise Correa and Caicedo show, Fazio and Jesus horrors

03 March at 11:15
The much anticipated Derby della Capitale between Lazio and Roma ended with a 3-0 win for the designated home side, Lazo. The Biancoceleste managed to cope with the initial absence of their main star Ciro Immobile and cruised to an important win at the Stadio Olimpico. Here are the player ratings of both teams from major Italian newspapers:

Gazzetta dello Sport:

Roma: Olsen 5; Florenzi 5, Fazio 4, Jesus 4.5, Kolarov 4.5; De Rossi 5, Cristante 5, Pellegrini 5.5; Zaniolo 6, Dzeko 5, El Shaarawy 5. Substitutes: Perotti 5, Pastore 5, Schick N/A

Lazio: Strakosha 7, Bastos 6.5, Acerbi 6.5, Radu 6.5, Marusic 6.5, Milinkovic 7, Leiva 6.5, Luis Alberto 7, Lulic 7, Correa 7.5, Caicedo 7. Substitutes: Parolo 6, Cataldi 7, Immobile 7

Il Messaggero

Roma: Olsen 4.5; Florenzi 4.5, Fazio 4, Jesus 4, Kolarov 5; De Rossi 4.5, Cristante 4, Pellegrini 5; Zaniolo 5, Dzeko 4.5, El Shaarawy 5. Substitutes: Perotti 4.5, Pastore 4.5, Schick N/A

Lazio: Strakosha 7.5, Bastos 7.5, Acerbi 7, Radu 6.5, Marusic 6.5, Milinkovic 7.5, Leiva 7, Luis Alberto 7.5, Lulic 7, Correa 8, Caicedo 8. Substitutes: Parolo 6.5, Cataldi 7, Immobile 7.5

La Repubblica:

Roma: Olsen 5; Florenzi 4.5, Fazio 3.5, Jesus 4, Kolarov 4; De Rossi 5, Cristante 5.5, Pellegrini 5; Zaniolo 5.5, Dzeko 4, El Shaarawy 5. Substitutes: Perotti 5, Pastore 4.5, Schick N/A

Lazio: Strakosha 7, Bastos 7, Acerbi 7, Radu 7, Marusic 6, Milinkovic 7, Leiva 7.5, Luis Alberto 6, Lulic 6.5, Correa 7.5, Caicedo 7.5. Substitutes: Parolo 6, Cataldi 7, Immobile 7





 

