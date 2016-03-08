Lazio 4-1 Spal: Biancoceleste crush visitors at the Olimpico

Lazio prevailed 4-1 over Spal today and moved to fourth place in the Serie A table, three points ahead of AC Milan, who will face Udinese later on today.



Ciro Immobile gave the home side the lead with a fine finish from a corner kick, but Antenucci equalized two minutes later for Spal. However, the Lazio striker then completed a brace with a deflected shot.



In the second half, Lazio continued to dominate and Cataldi gave the home side a two-goal lead with a fantastic effort from distance. 10 minutes later, Marco Parolo had a similar effort from afar to close the game.