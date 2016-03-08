Lazio 4-1 Spal: report, player ratings and goals

Lazio vs Spal finished 4-1 to the Biancocelesti as two goals from Ciro Immobile and impressive long-range efforts from midfielders Danilo Cataldi and Marco Parolo gave Simone Inzaghi’s side a big three points at the Stadio Olimpico. The team put defeat against Inter Milan behind them and focused on the task at hand, extending Lazio’s impressive 100% record against teams outside of the big six.Lazio opened the scoring in the 26th minute after a pass from Danilo Cataldi found Ciro Immobile, who put the ball in the back of the net. Spal promptly equalised in the 28th minute with Mirco Antenucci after a whipped cross from Lazio target Manuel Lazzari. It didn’t take long for Inzaghi’s side to take the lead again, when, in the 35th minute, good build-up play from Felipe Caicedo gave Ciro Immobile a chance to score his second, which the Italian took with ease.