Lazio a step away from signing Spanish winger
03 July at 19:15Just the official confirmations are to arrive but Malaga's Spanish winger Jony is set to be a new player of Lazio.
Reports broke at the start of June to suggest that the tricky Spaniard was on his way to Rome, with Lazio working on the minutia of a deal. A clause in Jony's contract with the La Liga 2 side meant that he was able to leave the club on loan at no cost and, with the player's contract expiring next season, it would have been effectively a free transfer.
However, Lazio have agreed terms of a deal to send €2m-€2.5m in the direction of the Spanish side, with the player signing a four-year contract that will see him earn around 1.2 million euros per season.
Jony will be Lazio's second signing of the summer, after Bobby Adekanye was confirmed as the club's first today, with SPAL's Manuel Lazzari likely to be the third and confirmed within the next week or two.
