Lazio a step away from signing Spanish winger

03 July at 19:15
Just the official confirmations are to arrive but Malaga's Spanish winger Jony is set to be a new player of Lazio.

Reports broke at the start of June to suggest that the tricky Spaniard was on his way to Rome, with Lazio working on the minutia of a deal. A clause in Jony's contract with the La Liga 2 side meant that he was able to leave the club on loan at no cost and, with the player's contract expiring next season, it would have been effectively a free transfer.

However, Lazio have agreed terms of a deal to send €2m-€2.5m in the direction of the Spanish side, with the player signing a four-year contract that will see him earn around 1.2 million euros per season.

Jony will be Lazio's second signing of the summer, after Bobby Adekanye was confirmed as the club's first today, with SPAL's Manuel Lazzari likely to be the third and confirmed within the next week or two.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.