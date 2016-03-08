Lazio, Acerbi changing agents as Inter and Chelsea lurk: the details

Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi is looking to leave the Biancocelesti in the summer for a new adventure, according to a report from Italian media outlet FcInterNews via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 32-year-old Italian defender, who is contracted to the Roman club until 2023, is changing agents in order to help facilitate a move away from the Italian capital in the upcoming summer transfer window. Both Inter and Chelsea are interested in the player, appreciating his incredible season under coach Simone Inzaghi.Acerbi has made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2926 minutes. In that time, he’s scored two goals and provided two assists, being one of the standout stars in the squad. He has helped the team keep eight clean sheets, being a core part of why Lazio are currently second in the league table, only one point behind reigning champions Juventus.Apollo Heyes