Lazio signing Francesco Acerbi spoke to the press during his presentation as he had this to say about De Vrij: "I am very happy to be here, they wanted me and I wanted them. The talks took time but I am finally happy to be here. De Vrij? He is a solid player who did well here. I am not here to replace him, I am focused on what I have to do. I want to prove my worth to Lazio and to myself...".