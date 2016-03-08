Lazio and Crystal Palace race for Austrian defender Hinteregger
30 June at 15:15According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio have raced ahead of Premier League side Crystal Palace in their pursuit of Augsburg's Austrian defender Martin Hinteregger.
Hinteregger, who spent last season on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt, is worth an estimated 15 million euros and could be the Biancocelesti's alternative if they fail to sign Copenhagen centre-back Denis Vavro.
