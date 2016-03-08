Lazio and Fiorentina ponder Badelj-Simeone swap deal

03 August at 12:00
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina have their eyes set on bringing back former midfielder and captain Milan Badelj. The Croatian joined fellow Serie A side Lazio on a free transfer last summer but has struggled to play that much of a part at the Roman club. 

Therefore, it is only right that the player wants to possibly embark on a new challenge, or perhaps return to an old one. Fiorentina are keen but do not quite want to meet Lazio's €10m demands in cash.

However, La Gazzetta suggest that a possible swap deal could be realised by the two clubs - with Giovanni Simeone heading in the direction of Lazio with cash and Badelj coming the other way. This is a hypothesis that serves both clubs well and could be a way for a deal to be agreed and please all the parties involved, Simeone joining the club where his father became an icon.

