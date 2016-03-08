Lazio and Sassuolo face stalemate over Francesco Acerbi deal
01 July at 13:30Lazio are increasing their bid for Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi after the two teams have been locked in negotiations for the past few weeks now.
According to reports from Cittaceleste.it, this week could be the decisive week in negotiations. It is said that Sassuolo have raised their asking price to €15 million, after identifying that Lazio are in dire need of replacing Inter-bound Stefan de Vrij.
Lazio are reluctant to pay this much and thoughts are that they could offer Italian midfielder Danilo Cataldi as a player-exchange in the deal. Lazio currently have offered around €10 million and the coming days will be make or break in the deal.
For more Lazio news, views and exclusive features, visit The Laziali.
For more general Serie A news, reports and features – visit our homepage.
Go to comments